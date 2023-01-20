Tarbert man wins £100K in kilted draw

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Blair Mackay from Tarbert could not believe his luck when a free prize draw landed him £100,000.

The 23-year-old seafood worker entered one of draws with the on-line prize draw company Kilted Competitions, based in the north east of Scotland

He was then delighted to discover on Christmas Eve that he had won £100,000, the biggest winner of a Kilted Competitions jackpot so far.

Blair said: ‘I’d won a few times before, but it was free entry for the Christmas Eve draw and my number 380 ticket won it.

‘It’s a big help for putting down a deposit on a house and I would like to enjoy it.

‘I work in Tarbert and my girlfriend lives in Campbeltown, so we would maybe get a house down there.’

He added: ‘It would be great to be able to spend some time with the family and go on some holidays.

‘I’ve been looking at some different places and we would maybe like to go to Barbados or the Maldives.’

Kilted Competitions are based in Montrose, Angus and offer entrants the opportunity to win money and other prizes, including cars and holidays for an entry fee.

The draws are then run live on their social media using a random number generator to draw the winning tickets.

One of Kilted Competitions’ directors took an eight-hour round trip to present Blair with his cheque.

Director of Kilted Competitions Katie Barker said: ‘We pride ourselves by supporting various charities throughout the year and are delighted to have donated thousands of pounds over the past 24 months.’

She added: ‘Our prize draws take place every night of the week live on Facebook at 9pm. Kilted welcomes new players and we wishes everyone the best of luck.’