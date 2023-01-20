‘Santa lorry’ welcomed in Ukraine

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A total of 2,874 boxes of essential humanitarian aid are being distributed after Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine’s delayed ‘Santa lorry’ reached its destination on Sunday.

And the 2,501 belated Christmas presents from people in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and beyond, carried on the 14th articulated lorry consignment from the Mid Argyll group, are already being opened with delight.

The supplies, including medical supplies, hospital beds, plus lots of humanitarian aid like prams, cots, walking aids, animal food, clothing, warm blankets, torches, soup, bottled water, and baby boxes, reached the Scotland-Ukraine partner charity warehouse in Vinnytsia on Sunday evening and was unloaded by volunteers within two and a half hours.

The consignment included 11 generators were 11 generators, vital pieces of donated equipment, with one purchased by the Mid-Argyll Helps Ukraine group from £700 left over from donations to help pay for the 44-foot lorry to travel to the war-torn nation.

The generators are essential to provide power as electricity in some areas is only available for a few hours a day after Russian missile attacks destroyed power plants.

Nikki Thompson, one of the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine co-ordinators, said a 15th lorry would be heading out to Europe at some point as, for the first time, not all the aid that had been donated could fit on to this last lorry consignment.

She said that the group would be looking to receive more donations at their base in the Mail Box, Lochgilphead, from January 25.

‘Without the community, we could not do it,’ she said, ‘They are just amazing.’

Keep up to date with the group’s activities on the Facebook page Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine.

The lorry being unloaded outside the Scotland-Ukraine charity warehouse. NO_AA03ukraine01

Medical supplies from Mid Argyll and Kintyre being carried in to the warehouse. NO_AA03ukraine02

Driver Sasha handing over Scottish mascots Hamish and Morag to Andrii Kharlanov, founder of the Scotland-Ukraine charity. NO_AA03ukraine03

The volunteers who helped to unload the lorry. NO_AA03ukraine04

A car load of supplies, army blankets, food etc from the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine lorry was delivered to front line soldiers in Bakhmut by the Scotland-Ukraine charity. NO_AA02ukraine05

One boy was delighted to receive the first to of the Christmas presents that were donated by communities in Argyll. NO_AA03ukraine06