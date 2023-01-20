Letters, January 20, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Distillery visitor centres could be devastated

The latest planned restrictions proposed in a consultation from the Scottish Government has the potential to devastate the visitor centres of distilleries in my ward.

Deep in this consultation the Scottish Government is proposing to ban any brand merchandise.

That is any merchandise sold – hats, bags, jackets, lapel badges etc -would not be able to have the distillery’s name on it.

Not only branded merchandise but also adverts, billboards and even social media pages could all be affected.

It’s going to be a huge issue if left to go ahead.

Who even asked it to do this? Are there not other things for it to be getting on with?

Like fixing our ferry service, the A83, our education, the health service and so much more.

I stand firmly against this latest Orwellian overreach by the Scottish Government.

It’s a bit lengthy, but I would encourage you all to fill out the consultation below.

Failure to do so could see all branded merchandise banned.

https://consult.gov.scot/alcohol-policy/alcohol-advertising-and-promotion/?fbclid=IwAR3Y3CtKdddLpXhd2obZCfXsLzrOv28ZX3A6oL_g81xcZHomGud-T4huzNw

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands

Promotion restrictions are alarming

People and businesses with an interest in the whisky industry need to make their feelings known on a controversial new Scottish Government proposal.

The document – ‘Consulting on restricting alcohol advertising and promotion’ – is open for views until March 9 (see letter above).

A number of measures contained within the paper have been criticised by senior figures in the whisky industry.

They include a suggestion that branded merchandise would be banned and that, without any marketing, ‘alcohol products in each beverage sub-sector are essentially variations of the same thing’.

If brought in, many of the proposals would be hugely damaging to the sector across the area.

It’s essential as many businesses across the Highlands and Islands get involved in this as possible.

The benefits of the whisky sector to our part of the world are well-documented, but producers of other drinks are important economically too.

So many people and businesses depend directly and indirectly on this sector, and they are at risk if the wrong decisions are made.

Some of the suggestions set out by the Scottish Government are alarming and deluded.

But if enough sensible people make their feelings known, hopefully some of the more absurd detail can be consigned to the bin before they get any further.

Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP

Cats should have same rights as dogs

MPs have spoken in support of changing the law to require motorists who hit cats to stop, report what has happened, and seek help from a vet.

On Monday, a debate took part in Westminster Hall and we are very pleased this issue is being taken seriously once and for all.

We, and many others around the UK, simply can’t understand why, in 2023, it is perfectly legal to hit a cat when driving and drive on, leaving them in scared, in pain, or worse.

Many drivers will already do the right thing when it comes to helping an animal they have accidently hit, but unfortunately there are too many morally bankrupt drivers that do need a law in place to do the right thing.

We have been campaigning for a number of years now and will not stop until laws are in place that offer cats the same rights and protections on roads that dogs currently enjoy.

Both species equally deserve a chance at survival should an accident occur, yet the law currently suggests only dogs matter.

Cats do matter, and we intend to keep making this clear to the UK Government, and every successive government in the years to come, until the law reflects this.

We hope Monday’s debate will see results, and are confident the tide is finally turning for cats.

We feel this more so due to the upcoming compulsory microchipping of cats law, which we worked on with DEFRA and Rehman Chishti MP.

We feel so proud to have been such a big part of the upcoming law change, and shows that small campaign groups like ourselves, simply made up of everyday grieving cat owners, can achieve such a big legislative change that will ultimately change the lives of many cats and owners.

We are very proud and, since work on t

his has been ongoing since 2017, it proves to us that change can happen if you persist. Which is what we intend to do when it comes to the reporting of road accidents involving cats.

The upcoming microchip law will require cat owners to microchip their animals, and we are pleased to say this is moving ever closer.

The government will be publishing results of previous consultations and the legislation is expected to move forward in a matter of weeks.

The penalty for not doing so within 21 days of being asked to do so by a local council is £500.

This will bring cats in line with their canine counterparts and, we hope, is the beginning of further rights and protections to come for cats.

Carlie and the CatsMatter team, www.catsmatter.org