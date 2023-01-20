Joy for team bidding to re-open famous landmark

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Inspire Inveraray is ‘overjoyed’ by a £30,000 grant from the Scottish Government, as its dream to buy and restore Inveraray’s historic pier comes closer to reality.

The community company needs to fundraise £100,000 to buy the old Inveraray Pier, bring it into community ownership and repair it for the use of the town and visitors.

The privately-owned pier has been closed for the past five years because it has been deemed unsafe but has been privately owned for 20 years.

The present owner has offered the community the chance to bring it back into community ownership but it needs to raise £55,000 to buy the pier and £45,000 to carry out remedial repairs.

Inspire Inveraray director Linda Divers said: ‘We have raised approximately £32,000 ourselves through fundraising events, collection cans and gofundme. Thanks to all businesses that have our cans and to everyone who has taken time to donate.’

Now, thanks to the Scottish Government’s Rural and Island Communities Idea into Action Fund, the team is celebrating a £31,500 windfall for the pier’s restoration.

The Garfield Weston Trust and Hugh Fraser Foundation have also pledged £15,000 each, making another £30,000, towards restoring the pier.

Inspire Inveraray has also applied to the Scottish Land Fund (SLF) for 95 per cent of the pier’s purchase price. The application will be reviewed by the SLF Business Support Team before being passed to the committee for a decision, expected in March.

‘There are so many people to thank,’ said Linda. ‘It has been a lot of work. The most important thing is getting it open. It is looking good for us.’

The pier is part of the town’s history. ‘The original modest 100 foot pier was originally built in 1762 for a fee of ten-and-sixpence,’ Inspire Inveraray’s website explains. ‘The pier was extended again in 1836 at a cost of £1,200 and is now a category B building.

‘The pier was at centre of the famous Loch Fyne herring fishery in the first half of the last century, the significance of which is reflected in the herring’s presence on the town’s coat of arms. As the second world war raged, Inveraray Pier played an important role in supporting the Combined Operations training centre around town.

‘Inveraray Pier is, however, perhaps best known as the place where visitors came ashore in droves from the famous Clyde steamers for most of the 20th century.’

The puffer ‘Vital Spark’ is berthed at Inveraray Pier. National Historic Ships UK says it ‘was built by Brown’s Shipyard, Hull, in 1944, and was sold out of naval service at Devonport Dockyard – where she had been a stores carrier – in 1968, and was then motorised and renamed Elseda, based at Troon as a cargo vessel.

‘In 1972, she was bought by an owner based on the Isle of Mull, and worked around the islands dredging coal from sunken vessels. In 1984, she was sold to an owner of Easdale Island, near Oban, and was renamed Eilean Easdale to run a inter-island cargo service around the Western Isles until 1994 when the Scottish Office withdrew its subsidy for Scottish Shipping.

‘In 2001, she was brought to the Inveraray Maritime Museum, where she still is, and in 2006, she was re-registered as Vital Spark, the name of the ficitional puffer that appeared in the Para Handy books by Neil Munro.’