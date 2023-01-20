History repeats itself for first Mid Argyll birth of the year

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead couple got a lovely surprise when they turned up at Mid Argyll Hospital’s accident and emergency department on January 4 after mother-to-be Katie Poppleton went into labour.

Katie was due to be induced on January 8 at the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley but in the afternoon of January 4 she felt some pain-free tingling in her abdomen.

She did not think she was in labour but by 8.50pm Katie and her partner Andrew Innis had gone to Mid Argyll Community Hospital where they were surprised but delighted to find Mid Argyll midwife Jan Smith on duty.

Jan had delivered Katie and Andrew, 19 years ago and 17 years ago respectively.

And it didn’t take long for the second generation of this family to be delivered under her care as Cammie made an appearance at 9.26pm, weighing 7lbs.

Cammie was the first baby to be born in Mid Argyll this year.

Jan said: ‘It is a huge privilege to help babies into the world and each one of those babies and families are special to me.

‘Throughout my rural midwifery career I have delivered many babies across Mid Argyll. This birth has been an overwhelming experience as I have actually delivered two generations of families.’

She added: ‘I would like to take this opportunity again to congratulate Katie and Andrew on the birth of their beautiful son Cammie.’

Katie said: ‘Andrew and I were amazed when the midwife Jan Smith, who had delivered me in 2003 and Andrew in 2005, arrived at A&E to deliver our son.

‘We would like to express our most sincere thanks to the A&E staff and Jan for taking care of all of us. Everyone was fantastic.’