From our files – January 20, 2023

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, January 18 2013

Hair today – gone tomorrow!

A Lochgilphead man known for his curly barnet will take on a hair-razing challenge

next month when he waves goodbye to his long locks.

David Cameron, who has had long hair since childhood, will go head-to-head with a

razor on February 1 in recognition of his loved ones.

David, who is affectionately known as ‘Crazy’ amongst his friends and family, will

shave off his hair to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

The 63-year-old’s family has been devastated by the illness.

He said: ‘One of my friends asked me about doing the challenge and I thought it was a

great idea.

‘A few of my friends, my wife and my younger sister have suffered from cancer so I

am more than happy to do it.’

David will be getting his haircut by Hazel from Lochgilphead hairdresser Jodie’s in

the Stag Hotel.

New pontoon at Strachur Bay



A new pontoon has been built in Strachur Bay in a bid to attract visitors to East Loch

Fyne and get more youngsters onto the water.

The 90-metre pontoon and shore access ramp will allow as many as five boats, up to

20-metre in length, to berth at a time.

Strachur Bay Moorings Association has been working with Highlands and Islands

Enterprise since 2009 to develop the project, part of the Sail West programme.

Iain Arnold from the association said: ‘This is a big step forward for us and we will

have a massive community benefit.

‘We have a great reputation for shinty and piping, but with the ramp next to the

pontoon we want to encourage more young people to sail or even fish.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, January 24 2003

Lochgair welcomes limit decision



Lochgair villagers were over the moon this week after they were told they would get a

40 mph speed limit through the village.

Deputy Transport Minister Lewis Macdonald announced his decision on Monday

after pressure from George Lyon MSP and Lochgair residents.

Campaigner Elspeth Wells said: ‘I am absolutely delighted and everyone in the

village will be.

‘We desperately needed it.

‘The village was 100 per cent behind it.’

She added that 540 people signed a petition in favour of the speed limit.

The names included villagers, people who own holiday homes in Lochgair and visitors.

Residents attended a meeting with representatives of the Scottish Executive,

Strathclyde Police and Mr Lyon in November 2002, when they were told Lochgair

didn’t meet the criteria for a 40mph limit.

But Mr Macdonald announced this week that there were unique circumstances in Lochgair that justified a lower speed limit.

Mr Macdonald said: ‘The unique circumstances such as limited visibility and housing

development of the village justify this limit.

‘As the speed limit on its own may not reduce vehicle speed, we will be introducing

village gateways and traffic-calming measures.’

Mr Lyon said: ‘This is great news for the villagers who have been campaigning for

the speed limit over the last 10 years with little success until now.’

The speed limit should be in place in six months’ time provided there are no

objections.

Argyll and Bute trunk roads to go bilingual

Gaelic road signs for Argyll trunk roads have been given the green light.

Lewis Macdonald, deputy transport minister, announced this week that existing road

signs will be replaced with Gaelic/English signs on a number of trunk roads which

passed through communities where Gaelic is spoken and which lead to West Coast ferry

ports.

In Argyll and Bute, the roads which will have the new signs are the A85 Tyndrum to

Oban, A83 Tarbert to Kennacraig/Campbeltown, A82 to Tarbet to Glencoe and the

A828 Ballachulish to Connel Bridge.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, January 21 1983

Exchange closing

At 8am on January 25 Saint Catherine’s telephone exchange will close and customers

will be served from the Inveraray exchange which is of modern design.

Submarine cables laid across Loch Fyne provide a link between the two localities and ensure improved telephone service for customers.

British Telecom has arranged that calls to the old Saint Catherine’s numbers will be

intercepted and callers advised of appropriate new numbers.

Hospital radio



The New Year has heralded a new broadcasting service for Argyll and Bute Hospital,

Lochgilphead, with the emergence of Radio Dochas.

Already nine wards at the hospital are able to receive the broadcast of Radio Dochas

which is being run by charge nurse Sandy MacKendrick and the well-known musician

Fraser McGlynn, the entertainments officer at the hospital.

Forms are available at the hospital for requests, donations, greetings for both patients

and staff, and the organisers are hopeful that as time goes on the hospital radio service

will become more and more popular and of benefit to all.

Already Sandy and Fraser have been overwhelmed with the support which they have

received and the donations of records and tapes.

Radio Dochas will be more than happy to accept tapes and records which must be

in good condition in order to build up its library and provide a wide variety for its

customers.

Members of the local clergy are also planning to have a short morning broadcast

along the lines of Thought for the Day.

FIFTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, January 22, 1963

Inveraray loses its community centre

Blaze destroys the drill hall



The Territorial Drill Hall in Inveraray, which has served as the burgh community

centre, was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Brigades from Oban, Lochgilphead and Inveraray fought the blaze but were unable to

save the building.

The fire, however, was prevented from spreading to an adjacent garage.

The hall’s destruction is a severe blow to the town’s teenagers who used it for dances

and club functions.

It was the glare of flames which awoke Mrs J MacKinnon as she slept in her home at

Sinclair Avenue less than hundred yards away. She at once aroused her husband.

Mr MacKinnon said: ‘As soon as we looked through the window we saw that the hall

was on fire.

‘Flames were pouring out through windows at this end of the building and there was

also a good deal of smoke.’

Round about the same time Miss Myra MacBride was also putting a 999 call through

to the police from her family hotel a few yards further along the seafront.

Said Myra: ‘I awoke about 4.45 am I think it must’ve been my dog Cuillin which

disturbed me. When I looked through my bedroom window I could see a terrific glare.

‘At first I thought it was part of the hotel that was on fire then for a time it looked as if

it was coming from some houses farther down the road.

‘I put through an emergency call with the fire service then roused my parents and my

sister.’

It was Mr MacBride, in fact, who sped along in his car to alert assistant firemaster Mr Neil Ferguson, who lives only a few yards from the hall.

Mr Ferguson was faced with a quandary.

As 999 calls had already gone out, he also knew that if he tried to operate the local

bell alarm and this clashed with the Lochgilphead-controlled electric impulse which

triggers off the siren both systems would be thrown out of action.

Mr Ferguson decided to take no chances.

He phoned the police and they in turn directly contacted the police at Lochgilphead who immediately activated the Inveraray alarm.

In the meantime, the tenants at Sinclair Avenue, another house in the vicinity of the

blaze, wakened by the glare and the roar of flames were leaving their homes in

dozens to see what was happening.

The Inveraray brigade was on the scene within minutes of the siren going off.

Pumping water from Loch Fyne 200 yards away, they concentrated on preventing the

blaze from spreading to nearby property and particularly the Barn Brae Garage with

its fuel store of 600 or so gallons of petrol.

Stated Mr Ferguson: ‘We could see at once that there was no chance of saving the

hall. The flames were leaping about 20 feet in the air. The heat was terrific.’

The Inveraray brigade had one anxious moment when part of the garage was set

alight, not by sparks from the blazing hall, but the live wire which had fallen across

the garage roof after the burning hall had collapsed.

The brigade could not risk hosing it with water because of the danger of a shock.

They also knew that the flow of current along the hoses would almost certainly put the

fire tender’s pump out of action.

The outbreak at the garage was extinguished by quick-thinking Archie Elliott, one of the garage employees, who dashed to his home at Fishers Row and collected a foam extinguisher which he used to tackle the flames.

Said Mr Elliot, who took a course in fire fighting while he was in the services: ‘There was a strong wind blowing and I knew if we didn’t get the fire out quickly we would be in real trouble.’

The local brigade was also joined by the brigade from Lochgilphead and shortly

afterwards by the Oban brigade.

During what was a long and tiring night the firemen had reason to be grateful to Mr

MacBride of MacBride’s Hotel who supplied them with much-needed refreshments.

The cause of the outbreak is still a mystery.

The building, which was erected in 1913 as a drill hall for the local TA unit was very

much the focal point for the social life of the burgh.