Fishing boats in Mid Argyll and Kintyre feature in new book

Fishing boats photographed in Campbeltown, Tarbert, Carradale and Tayinloan feature in a new book, Fishing Boats Around Scotland, out next month.

For more than 30 years, Peter Drummond, the photographer behind the publication, has roamed Scottish fishing harbours armed with at least one camera.

This book showcases the best monochrome images taken over that period, showing a wide variety of vessel types from more than 80 different builders.

Boats included range from former ring netters and drifter/seiners built as far back as 1949, to the latest 21st century pelagic vessels and beamers.

The images include Caledonia TT34, Frigate Bird TT137 and Destiny TT279 photographed in Tarbert, Village Belle IV TT74 in Carradale, Adoration II CN78 and Boy Andrew TT179 in Campbeltown, Louise Joanne SS106 in Tayinloan and Shemaron CN244, the last Scottish boat ever to shoot a ring net (for scientific herring tagging in February and March 1990), in the Crinan Canal basin at Ardrishaig.

Covering waters around Scotland, both east and west, and with a detailed appendix of vessels and a brief history of what became of them, this photographic collection promises to be something special for fishing boat and maritime enthusiasts.

Photographer Peter, who lives in Ayrshire, has had a lifelong interest in the fishing industry. With regular co-author Sam Henderson, he has previously written The Purse Seiners, Fishing Boats of Campbeltown Shipyard, Built by Nobles of Girvan and Sputniks and Spinningdales: A History of Pocket Trawlers.

Peter has contributed to a number of books by James A Pottinger and Mike Smylie, and is the author of a database giving brief histories of all fishing vessels over 12 metres long built for the Scottish fishing fleet since 1967.