Early Years registration in Argyll and Bute
Children in Argyll and Bute who were born between March 1 2020 and February 28 2021, can be registered for a funded Early Learning and Childcare place.
Registration via the council website opened on Monday January 23 and runs until Sunday January 29.
If you are unable to access the online registration form, please call the Early Years helpline on 01369 708503, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.
To register your child, please visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/registering-your-child-nursery