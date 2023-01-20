Charity buys defibrillator for town

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A key piece of kit which can be used to save lives in the community has been bought for Inveraray with the help of a town charity.

First Aid 4 Gambia purchased a defibrillator, or AED, with some of the money received through the Cooperative Communities Fund, which can be used to help revive a person who has suffered a cardiac arrest.

The ‘defib’ can be found in an emergency in The George Hotel on Inveraray’s Main Street for now, until the telephone kiosk in Church Square is ready to have it stored there permanently.

An Inveraray Community Council spokesperson said: ‘The defibrillator is there in the George Hotel for people who need it in case of a medical emergency.

‘Thanks to Bill Nelson at First Aid 4 Gambia.’