Primary pupils stick it out in Kilmory/Dunadd tournament
Primary school children from all over Argyll gathered at Lochgilphead Joint Campus astro pitch last Saturday as part of an ongoing round robin shinty competition.
Organised by Kilmory/Dunadd Camanachd, the tournament involved players from the host club along with children from Inveraray, Kilmartin and Oban Celtic.
Despite terrible weather conditions, the youngsters enjoyed the small sided games against each of the teams entered. All of the clubs involved, including Taynuilt which could not make Saturday, will take a turn to organise further events over the coming months.