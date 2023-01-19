Inveraray captains and committee named for 2023 season

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray Shinty Club has named Ross Montgomery as 1st team captain and Ewan Donnan as 2nd team captain for the 2023 season.

Ross, although young, has played many games for Inveraray.

His reading of the game from the defence is what separates him from many others competing at this level.

He is a well-liked individual within the team and one of the core players that has been there since under 17 level.

This year he will need to find the balance of travelling to training and juggling work as he has just gone self-employed.

Ewan has excelled since coming into Inveraray 2nd team. Last year he nailed down a regular starting spot and did not disappoint, scoring 15 goals in all competitions including his first for the senior side.

He has shown a great deal of maturity and taken on the responsibility of doing what is necessary to progress and develop. He is already proving to be dependable and a great asset to the sport.

The announcements came on the back of the club’s AGM which was held in the Inveraray Inn on Friday January 13.

The following appointments for the 2023 season were made on the night; President – Davy MacPherson; Vice President – John Smylie; Chair – Andrew Watt; Vice Chair – Ross Anderson; Treasurer and Fixtures/Competitions Secretary – Drew Anderson; Secretary – Jillian Watt; First Team Manager – TBC; Second Team Manager – Andrew McMurdo; Primary School Team Representative – Scott McIntyre; Social Media Officer – Brian Spalding; Child and Vulnerable Adult Protection Officer – Ann Livingstone; Club Captain – Allan Cameron; Committee Members – Nicholas Crawford, Ally Munro, Christopher Crawford; Inveraray Shinty Memories – Ken McTaggart; Club Chaplain – Ryan Taylor.