Announcements – January 20, 2023

ENGAGEMENT

SOUDEN – SEMPLE – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Grant, son of Paul and Gillian Souden, Dalriada, Campbeltown, to Charlotte, daughter of Duncan and Judy Semple, Dippen Farm, Carradale, on December 28, 2022.

DEATHS

CONLEY – Peacefully at home, 6 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, surrounded by her family, on January 11, 2023, Irene Dott, in her 88th year, formerly of 88 Millknowe, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Neil Conley, much loved mother of George and James, loving mother-in-law of Catriona and Roberta, beloved granny of Emma, Kerry, Jamie and Darren and adored great-granny of Laila, Sophie and Mitchell.

JOHNSTON – Peacefully, after an illness borne with great courage and dignity, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on January 14, 2023, Vicky Johnston, née MacIntyre, in her 43rd year, of 19 Glenfyne Crescent, Ardrishaig. Much loved wife of Johnny, adored Mum of Tamaira and Alysha. Dearly loved daughter of Lynn and the late Gus MacIntyre, and dear sister of Christine, Heather and Iona. A cherished daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service will be held today, Friday, January 20, 2023, in Ardrishaig Parish Church. All friends respectfully invited to attend.

MCLUNDIE – Peacefully at home surrounded by his children on January 16, 2023, Capt Robert (Bob) McLundie, age 87 years, of Tigh-na-Sruthain, Killinochonoch, Kilmichael, by Lochgilphead. Much loved husband of the late Pauline McLundie, adored father of Malcolm, Eileen, Alistair and Andrew and much loved father-in-law to Donald, Val, Jennie and Valerie. Cherished Papa of Iona, Lewis, Katie, Ewan, Scott and the late Ross and Great Papa to Ibhidh, Maggie and Mae. A dearly loved brother of the late Ian and Ronald and brother-in-law to Margaret and Coreen. A good neighbour and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Tayvallich Parish Church on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12noon, thereafter to Carsaig Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

LOWRIE – Peacefully in St Teresa’s Hospice, Darlington on January 12, 2023, aged 63 years, Janet Lowrie (née Edwards), beloved wife of the late Steve, mum of Robert Edwards and Peter McCallum, gran to nine beautiful grandchildren, daughter of the late Flo and Jimmy Edwards, and sister to Cathrine, Carole, Tracy and Gillian.

MACIVER – On January 6, 2023, peacefully at Morar Lodge Care Home, Helensburgh, Jane Stewart Menzies (Jean) née Wilson, of Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead, in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late Iver MacIver and a dear aunt and cousin of all the family. A private funeral service will take place at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, January 26, followed by a celebration of her life at Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Friday, January 27, at 11am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

MCKAY – Suddenly but peacefully at her home in Kirkmuirhill on December 23, 2022, Jennifer Mckay, in her 44th year. Dearly loved and missed by her parents, Barabel and Tom Mckay, Lochgair, and her siblings Angela, Lesley, Andrew, Niall, Colin and extended families. She will be remembered by all who knew her.

MCNIVEN – Suddenly at his home, The Anchorage, Ardfern on January 13, 2023, with his family by his side, Norrie (Norman) McNiven, in his 67th year. Treasured husband of Clare; gentle and loving Dad of Martin, Iain, Mairi and Katie. Funeral service will be held in Craignish Village Hall, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11.30am thereafter to Kilvaree Cemetery. Flowers or donations, if desired, to Erskine and RNLI. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

PEDERSEN – Peacefully at the Royal Infirmary, Glasgow on January 13, 2023, Hans Pederson, in his 85th year, of Kilmichael Glassary, by Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Betty, loving step-father of Shirley, Jason and the late Karen, and a much loved step-grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Stroke Association.

SMITH – Peacefully, in her sleep, on January 13, 2023, at Ashgrove Care Home Dunoon, previously of Fernoch Drive Lochgilphead, Barbara (Babs) née Sinclair in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Dugald Smith and a much loved sister to Gillan, Alastair and Alan, and a dear aunt to all her family. The funeral service will take place at Lochgilphead Parish Church on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at noon and thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery to which all family and friends are respectively invited. Family flowers only please. If so desired, a donation can be made at the church to the Dochas Centre, Lochgilphead.

STRANG – Suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, on January 14, 2023, Cheryl Irene Strang, in her 69th year, 3 Tosh’s Park Carradale, dearly beloved wife of Robert Strang, much loved mum of Rhianydd, Gareth and Ceri, mother-in-law of Jonathan, Craig and Claire and a loving nanny of Seren, Rhys and Orlaith. Service in Saddell and Carradale Parish Church on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 12.00 noon. A cremation service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10.30 a.m. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CIARELLA – Margaret, Cara and Paul would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Peter. Our sincere thanks to Bishop Brian, Fathers’ Henry, Ronald and Sandy for concelebrating the Requiem Mass; to Carr Gomm staff for their excellent care; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring and efficient arrangements; to Morna for flowers and to the Stag Hotel for the purvey. Finally, a thank you to all those who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. Your kindness and support is and continues to be greatly appreciated. The retiral collection raised £650 for St. Margaret Church Funds.

CLARIDGE – April and John would like to thank everyone for their kind condolences following the loss of their mother and grandmother, Iris Claridge, who died on December 29, 2022, in her 99th year. Our thanks to carers at Dochas and Carers Direct for their kindness and compassion, to Marion McDonald for an uplifting service, and to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their efficient services.

LAFFERTY – Teddy’s family would like to thank all their friends and neighbours for their kindness and support, cards, messages and flowers at this sad time. We would like to thank Carr Gomm, Carers Direct and the nurses who visited Teddy, blethered with him, kept him comfortable and treated him with dignity. The staff of T.A. Blair for their guidance and professionalism. Fr Tony for his uplifting words at 57 Crosshill and the graveside, McIvors for the lovely flowers and the Seafield hotel for the purvey.

MCGUIRE – The family of the late Elizabeth McGuire would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their kind messages of condolence. Grateful thanks to Marion McDonald for a comforting service, to Kenneth Blair and staff for their professional service and guidance and to the Argyll Hotel for the purvey. Special thanks to all health professionals and carers. The retiral collection realised the sum of £520 in aid of the Robert Black Memorial Helipad. Thank you to everyone for their kind donations.

RAWSON – Brian. Patricia, Stewart and Tom would like to thank all those friends and neighbours who were so kind to us following Brian’s death. Thank you for the visits, the phone calls, the flowers, the cards, the treats that just appeared on the doorstep. A special thank you to those who came to the crematorium. I think you know how much it meant! It seems invidious to mention a few in view of the amount of help we have received but we would like to highlight some. The inestimable NHS, especially Muasdale surgery, who, stretched to the limit, gave Brian incredible support whether it was equipment, emergency transport, visits – the whole panoply of care. The members, past and present, of the congregation of A’Chleit whose prayers kept Pat going when things were becoming too hard to bear. Kenneth Blair whose sympathetic, yet unobtrusive attitude made the practicalities of death so personal. Finally the teams from Carr Gomm whose care for Brian enabled him to spend his final months where he wanted to be, at home, serene and with dignity. You all made what could have been a bad experience uplifting. Thank you.

IN MEMORIAMS

BRISTOW – Bill. March 1, 1926 – January 22, 2018.

Bill remains forever in our hearts.

– Bristow family.

MACDOUGALL – In memory of our beloved son Duncan who died suddenly January 18, 2018.

We cannot bring the old days back,

When we were all together,

But memories keep you close to us,

And memories last forever.

Always in our hearts

– Mum and Dad.

MACDOUGALL –Treasured memories of Duncan, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who lost his life aboard the Nancy Glen on January 18, 2018.

You left without warning.

Gone so fast.

Now all we have are cherished memories of our past.

Love and miss you always

– Alison, Stephen, Ella and Jack.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our beloved nephew and cousin Duncan, taken too soon on January 18, 2018.

We who love you, miss you

As it dawns five years today

Loving you always, forgetting you never.

– McIntyre family.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander who passed away on January 25, 2016.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

– Mum, Jock, Peter and Aly.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander who passed away on January 25, 2016.

Forever in our hearts.

– Heather, Iain and boys.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of our dear daddy Alexander Galbraith MacKinlay, who passed away on January 25, 2016.

Today, tomorrow our whole lives through

We will always love and miss you Daddy

Always in our hearts

– Love your girls Caitlyn and Chloe.

MARTIN – Precious memories of Ronnie, a much loved Dad and Granda, who passed away on January 19, 2019.

Will love and miss you forever.

– Nichola, John, Kyra, Mathew and Blake xxxxx