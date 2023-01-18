Weekend clinic is just the tonic for equestrian groups

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Nine members of Argyll Riding Club (ARC) and two Argyll South Pony Club members took part in a weekend clinic with instructor Debbie Rodwell at the Long Walk arena by kind permission of John and Mairead Brailsford.

Riders faced very wet and stormy conditions on the Saturday but this was made up for by a dry sunny day on Sunday.

Lessons included flatwork, poles and jumping. Everyone agreed it was a great weekend and enjoyed spending time with their horses and learning new exercises from Debbie. All went away with lots to work on.

Organisers hope that Debbie will come back to Argyll for another clinic later in the year.

ARC is a friendly club based around Mid Argyll and Kintyre. The club has a Facebook page which is updated regularly showing upcoming events and details of how to become a member should anyone wish to join.