Shinty news – Mid Argyll

Inveraray search for new boss

Inveraray are inviting notes of interest for the position of first team manager.

Ruaraidh Graham has decided to step down and the club is looking to appoint his replacement quickly. Graham took the role ahead of the 2016 shinty season following a period in charge of the Inveraray second team.

Anyone wishing to be considered for the Inveraray first team manager role should email their note of interest to the Inveraray committee at isccommittee@outlook.com by the close of play on Friday January.

Inveraray finished third in the Mowi National Division at the end of last season.

Kilmory get set

Kilmory began their pre-season training on the school campus astro pitch on Thursday January 12.

Kilmory finished third in Mowi South Division 2 last season and lost out to the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team in the MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup Final.

They lost to the same Glasgow side in the first round of the HIS Sutherland Cup and were beaten by eventual winners Gol Glen in the opening round of the Camanachd Association’s new Single Club Competition.

However, Col Glen hope 2023 will be a big year for the club as it targets promotion to Mowi South Division 1.

New players will be made very welcome whether they are experienced or new to the game.