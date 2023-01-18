Ross drives ahead in first league outing of 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After the Christmas Break and weather-related cancelations it was back to Winter League business for Lochgilphead Golf Club last weekend.

Ross Sinclair took the plaudits once again with a resounding display of remembering which end of the golf club to use. Eddie Shaw took the second place points with Davie Phillips in third.

There were three ties played in the knockout cup. Eddie Shaw beat Andy Law; Davie Phillips beat Keith Cowan; Donald Carmichael beat Tom Campbell.

All gent members should have received an email about proposed changes to the playing schedule for this year and also cut off times for the weekend competitions.

Anyone who has yet to vote on the proposed changes should do so by 5pm on Tuesday January 31.