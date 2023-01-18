Police files, January 20 2023
Driver charged
On December 31 2022 police were made aware of a man allegedly driving a silver Vauxhall Astra without insurance and a licence on the A816, near High Bank Park, Lochgilphead. Following investigation a 27-year-old man was identified and charged with the offences.
Failure to Stop & Provide Details
On Monday January 9, on the A816 near to Dunadd, a road accident occurred at 7.45am. A Red Mazda CX5 car was allegedly struck by another van that was travelling north bound, resulting in a collision of wing mirrors. The driver of the Red Mazda stopped to exchange details however the van continued on its journey and failed to report the collision. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB00690123.