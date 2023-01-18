Kilmartin Glen – the place to go in 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A historic site in Mid Argyll has been named as one of the New York Times’ 52 top places go in 2023.

Kilmartin Glen has made the prestigious list alongside locations such as Cuba, Kangaroo Island in Australia, London, Madrid and Palm Springs in California.

The travel list celebrates the area’s many archaeological monuments, naming it as ‘one of the most significant prehistoric sites in Britain’.

It also highlights Kilmartin Museum which is due to reopen this year and tells the story of the region’s natural treasures, and Kilmartin Castle, which is now a boutique hotel.

Spanning 5000 years, Kilmartin Glen is best known for its ancient monuments which include standing stones, a henge monument and a ‘linear cemetery’ comprising five burial cairns, several of which are decorated with cup and ring marks.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland’s chief executive, was delighted that Kilmartin Glen had made such a prestigious list.

‘Scotland’s history, heritage and culture is what defines the country for many people, and one of the top reasons for visiting.

‘This will provide a welcome boost to the recovery of our valuable tourism industry and encourage them to explore the region more widely.’

Director and curator of Kilmartin Museum Dr Sharon Webb MBE said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that this wee corner of Scotland has been recognised as being amongst some of the most fascinating places to visit.

‘Kilmartin Museum has been caring for Argyll’s archaeological collections for more than 20 years, and we’ll be showcasing the glen’s archaeology in the new museum when it opens later this year.

‘From ancient stone circles and enigmatic rock art to the early medieval Capital of the earliest Kings of the Scots, Kilmartin Glen has some of Scotland’s most important and intriguing prehistoric archaeological sites, not to mention amazing ancient artefacts.

‘We are sure that everyone who comes to explore will receive a very warm welcome.’

Simon Hunt, co-owner Kilmartin Castle, with his wife Stephanie Burgon, said: ‘We’re ecstatic to see Kilmartin Castle recognised as the incredibly special castle it is.

‘Restoring her has completely changed our lives and we are thrilled to be able to share her magic with others, for the first time in nearly 500 years.

‘Leaving our comfortable jobs felt like a huge leap before we took it, but once we got to work, it felt like the best decision we’ve ever made.

‘Even through the tough times, of which there were many!’

‘It’s wonderful to see Kilmartin Glen in the top 5 of New York Times top 52 Places to go in 2023,’ said Cathy Craig, CEO of the Argyll and Isles Tourism Cooperative.

‘With the newly refurbished Kilmartin Museum, some fantastic accommodation options and Kilmartin Sprits’ gin, which is produced using hand foraged botanicals from the fascinating and mysterious Glen, we wholeheartedly agree that the area has so much to offer including ‘food, culture, adventure and natural beauty’.’

The 500-year-old Kilmartin Castle in the glen. Photograph: Bill Bailie NO_AA03kilmartincastle01_billbailie

Simon Hunt and Stephanie Burgon owners of Kilmartin Castle. Photograph Bill Bailie NO_AA03kilmartincastle04_billbailie

Standing stones at Kilmartin Glen that make up the Kilmartin Glen Monuments (also known as The Poltalloch Monuments), a prehistoric site including cup and ring marks, cairns and sculptured stones. Photograph Visitscotland/Paul Tomkins NO_AA03kilmartinglen02_visitscotlandpaultomkins