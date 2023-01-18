EE to extend 4G coverage in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

EE has built or upgraded fifteen 4G sites in Argyll and Bute since December 2021, with locations including Ardminish, Luss, Toberonochy, Cranaig, and Achahoish receiving improved coverage.

Overall in Scotland, EE has given nearly 120 sites 4G coverage over the last 12 months, as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK.

EE, part of BT Group, plans to deliver fifteen more 4G upgrades to Argyll and Bute by 2024 – and a further 227 in Scotland overall.

Locations in Lochgilphead, Ardbrecknish, Inveraray, Achnamara, Tayvallich, Craignure, Cairndow, Clachaig, Kilfinan, Keills House, Lochhead, Bridgend, Arinagour, Invergroin and Toward are set to go live in the Argyll and Bute by 2024.

The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK. In total across the UK, EE has upgraded 1,362 sites since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020, bringing improved connectivity to each UK nation.

The Shared Rural Network – an agreement between the UK’s four mobile network operators and UK Government – is aiming to extend 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK’s geography by 2025.

An EE spokesperson said: ‘The upgrades have helped increase significantly 4G coverage in rural Scotland and increased EE’s lead as Scotland’s largest 4G network.

‘Ofcom’s latest report on connectivity across the UK showed that EE has the highest levels of 4G coverage across Scotland’s landmass at 75 per cent, compared to the nearest competitor at 67 per cent.’

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: ‘BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected. Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

‘EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.’