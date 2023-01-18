Cruachan granite could be up for grabs

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Granite dug from Drax’s planned new underground station would be a valuable resource for Argyll and Bute Council – if the new pumped storage hydro plant gets the go ahead.

Initial discussions are under way with a number of different organisations about how the granite could be reused but bosses at Cruachan are staying tight-lipped for now about exactly who they are talking to – until its plans are fully granted.

Argyll and Bute Council was asked if it was one of those involved in the discussions about re-purposing the excavated granite from the proposed Cruachan 2 project.

Granite from the project could be used for all sorts of infrastructure projects across the region, said former councillor leader Roddy McCuish, who for a long time pushed for development at Oban’s North Pier to make a bigger parking area in the centre of the town.

There are projects that could re-use the rock to help tackle coastal erosion or for major infrastructure programmes like the upgrading of the Old Military Road by the A83.

Drax said it would not be identifying any of those organisations at this early stage and a spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘As this is a live planning application, it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage of the process.’

Ian Kinnaird, Drax’s Scottish Assets Director, confirmed: ‘We are in initial discussions with a number of different organisations regarding how the granite we expect to excavate during the proposed Cruachan 2 construction process could be reused. For example, it could be repurposed in other infrastructure projects or aggregate production.

‘This is dependent upon planning consent being granted and the required investment framework being agreed by the UK Government. Only then will Drax make a final investment decision about the project.’

In December, we reported how renewable energy company Drax had broken ground on its plans for what would be Britain’s first new pumped storage hydro plant in almost 40 years if permission is given.

Exploratory work got under way at its existing Cruachan facility by Loch Awe, where the company plans to build a new 600 MW underground plant.

A 70m deep borehole was being drilled to recover rock core which will be analysed in a lab to determine structural and geological stability for elements of the new plant.

The preliminary works are being carried out while the project awaits consent from the Scottish Government, with a response expected in the summer next year, alongside an updated policy and market support mechanism from the UK Government.

The major infrastructure project would support hundreds of jobs and provide a real boost to the Scottish economy, says Cruachan chiefs.

If built, Drax expects the plant to come online in 2030 after six years of construction and an investment of around £500million.

Pumped storage hydro plants act like giant water batteries, using reversible turbines to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir which stores excess power from wind farms and other low carbon technologies when supply outstrips demand. These same turbines are then reversed to bring the stored water back through the plant to generate power when it is needed.

Caption: A 70 metre deep borehole is being dug at the site as part of the Cruachan 2 proposal by Drax.

NO_T50_Ground broken for Cruachan expansion_01