Castle trust’s work party

Ten Tarbert Castle Trust volunteers took to the centuries-old fort’s grounds last Saturday to get started on a new access improvement project – the group’s first of its monthly sessions in 2023.

The Christmas star was taken down from the castle structure and progress was also made with new sheep pen fencing.

Robert McPhail, trust secretary and treasurer, said: ‘We received permission from Historic Environment Scotland at the end of December to create some new paths improving access to the monument ruins.

‘These will involve ground penetration and our archaeologist Roddy Regan will have a watching brief on the works.

‘We hope to have work completed by the end of March, and this will involve a number of work sessions outwith our normal programme in January, and probably early February.

‘Anyone interested in volunteering should contact any volunteer or myself Robert McPhail.

‘All hands would be appreciated with this activity.’