A82 Tarbet to Crianlarich closing over nine nights

The A82 between Tarbet and Crianlarich will close over nine nights in February for surface improvements at two locations.

The first project, at the A82 Ardvolich to Pulpit Rock, is scheduled to start on Wednesday February 8 and will take four nights to complete.

Works will take place between 8pm and 5am each night, with surfacing due to be completed by 5am on Tuesday 14 February. No works are planned for Friday and Saturday night.

The second project, at the A82 south of Pulpit Rock, is scheduled to start on Tuesday 14 February and will take five nights to complete.

Works will take place between 8pm and 5am each night, with surfacing due to be completed by 5am on Tuesday 21 February. No works are planned for Friday and Saturday night.

“To ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, the works will be undertaken under overnight road closures,” explained BEAR Scotland, which manages and maintains the trunk roads in the NW of Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland.

“This means the A82 will be closed in both directions at Tarbet and Crianlarich each work night.

“A signed diversion route will be in place via the A82, A85, A819 and A83, adding an additional 27 miles to the journey time for road users travelling between Tarbet and Crianlarich.

“The road will be open outside working hours to keep disruption to a minimum, however a speed restriction of 30mph will remain in place as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.”

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: “These surfacing projects on the A82 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The overnight works are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and avoiding working on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot, or Twitter at @trafficscotland.