Trees ‘worth £100 million’ to flood prevention fight

A study on the value of trees to prevent flooding in places such as Argyll – which includes work by Scotland’s national forestry body – has been described as ‘cutting edge’.

Called ‘Revised valuation of flood regulation services of existing forest cover to inform natural capital accounts’, it estimates that the capacity of woodlands to store water and slow down run-off water to downstream communities after heavy rain – including areas in Argyll at risk of inundation – is worth almost £100 million a year in Scotland.

Pat Snowdon, Scottish Forestry’s head of economics and woodland carbon code at, who commissioned the new study led by Forest Research, said: ‘Climate change is bringing many global challenges.

‘Our weather patterns are changing and we can expect wetter winters and more intense rain in summer.

‘This brings the very unwelcome risk of more flooding.

‘Woodlands have long been associated with an ability to reduce flooding. The latest models allow researchers to quantify how woodlands create a “sponge” effect, reducing rapid run-off that causes flooding.

‘Putting a monetary value on this ‘ecosystem service’ helps flooding authorities better understand the true savings that woodlands are making in reducing flooding.

‘This research provides new data that fills a major evidence gap on the economic value of woodlands.’

Planting woodland to curb water run-off could save Scotland an estimated £100 million per year in the country’s flood prevention efforts.