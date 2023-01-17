MSP urges higher illegal fishing fines

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A bid to prevent illegal damage to Scotland’s marine environment has been launched by Scottish Green MSP Ariane Burgess.

The Highlands and Islands MSP is asking for support for a Parliamentary motion on increasing capacity for nature protection in Scotland’s seas – which are under threat from illegal fishing.

Ariane Burgess said: ‘The seas are our last great commons, and it’s clear that people across Scotland care deeply about the health of our beautiful coastline, ocean and the wildlife it supports – not least because they provide food for many of us.

‘I’m heartened that the Scottish Government and Scottish Greens are moving forward with plans to protect and restore at least 10 per cent of our seas through a new network of Highly Protected Marine Areas.

‘But environmental organisations and community groups have raised concerns that fixed penalty notices and fines are generally not high enough to stop illegal fishing and breaches of regulations in current Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

‘Only two fines have been issued by the Scottish courts for illegal fishing in a protected area since January 2019, the latest one being just £3,200 for damaging dredging in the Wester Ross MPA, which was reported by members of the local community. That level of fine isn’t much more than the value of a single fishing haul.

‘My motion recognises that well-resourced enforcement of marine protection regulations is essential to protect nature and support the law-abiding majority of Scotland’s fishing fleet.

‘That’s why I’m supporting calls from the Sustainable Inshore Fisheries Trust (SIFT) for a review of the scale of fixed penalties and the development of sentencing guidelines on fisheries offences.

‘The revenue from higher financial penalties could increase resources for Marine Scotland’s Compliance team to ensure our seabed, fish stocks, biodiversity and the Scottish economy all benefit from higher protection of our seas.’