Ministers vow £95M help for rural energy bills

All households and businesses in the North of Scotland will continue to receive protection from higher energy bills, the UK Government has announced, with average savings of £60 to offset the higher costs of electricity distribution in the region.

This is in addition to savings offered through other UK Government schemes including the Energy Price Guarantee and Energy Bill Support Scheme.

£94.9 million of support will be provided through the continued Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme (HBRS) and Common Tariff Obligation (CTO), which is automatically taken off bills. The HBRS was introduced in April 2005 to provide a cross subsidy to reduce distribution charges in the North of Scotland.

Electricity distribution in the region is more costly than elsewhere because of its unique geography, which presents challenges to electricity networks. The scheme is funded by charges on all licensed electricity suppliers across Great Britain, costing £1 per household.

‘Following the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK Government stepped in to provide Scottish households with support to help meet rising energy costs,’ a spokesperson said.

‘This includes the Energy Price Guarantee, saving the typical household in Great Britain around £900, payments of £400 towards bills through the Energy Bill Support Scheme, as well as £1,200 being provided to the most vulnerable households.’

UK Government Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said: ‘The UK Government is determined to protect energy users wherever we can and to ensure fairness when it comes to energy prices across the Union.

‘Technical improvements are being brought forward. This will mean that funding charges are minimised without reducing assistance being offered.’

Legislation to be introduced in Parliament will make technical improvements to the HBRS and follows support of £92.7 million provided through these schemes in 2021/22.

The Common Tariff Obligation (CTO) performs a similar function to the HBRS within the North of Scotland by preventing electricity suppliers from charging comparable domestic consumers different prices solely on the basis of their location within the region.

David Hilferty, social justice spokesperson for Citizens Advice Scotland, said: ‘We know consumers and business in the North of Scotland continue to face higher costs when it comes to energy and extending this scheme and the associated protections is a welcome move. If anyone is worried about energy bills or costs generally they can seek free, impartial and confidential advice from the Citizens Advice network.’

There is a requirement for the UK Government to review the HBRS and CTO every three years. The latest review included a public consultation, in which, a spokesperson said, ‘most respondents supported the UK Government’s proposal to retain the schemes in their current form with some technical improvements to the funding arrangements of the HBRS’.