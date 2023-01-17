Hail and farewell at Lieutenancy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute has said ‘farewell’ to Robert Campbell-Preston, who retired as a Depute Lieutenant on January 8.

Mr Campbell-Preston, whose family own and run Inverawe Smokehouse in Taynuilt, was first appointed to the Lieutenancy in 2006.

Since then, he has supported three Lord-Lieutenants: Mr Kenneth MacKinnon, who was in post until 2011; Mr Patrick Stewart, from 2011 to 2020; and the current Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Jane MacLeod.

He has played a key role in a number of Royal visits to the Oban area over the years as well as assisting in various Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II – including organising beacons at the top of mountains and handling the fairly complex logistics that accompany such tasks.

Lieutenancy representatives joined Mrs MacLeod, Mr Campbell-Preston and his wife Rosie for a farewell lunch and presentation of gifts in Oban on Saturday January 14.

Mr Campbell-Preston said: ‘It has been my great honour to serve the Lieutenancy, Her Majesty The Queen and of course His Majesty King Charles III. I have considered it not only a privilege, but a absolute joy.’

He also had the opportunity to impart some tips to the newest Depute Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Dr Allison Davies, who received her official Commission from the Lord-Lieutenant on January 14.

Dr Davies, of Connel, said: ‘I am honoured and delighted to take up the role of Depute Lieutenant. I look forward to serving His Majesty and the community over the coming months and years.’

The Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Mrs Jane MacLeod, said: ‘Over the past 16 years, Robert Campbell-Preston has served the Lieutenancy with considerable dedication – not to mention kindness and good humour.

‘We have been very grateful for his support and assistance, including support of a number of Royal visits over the years, where his expertise and warmth have proven invaluable.

‘We will miss him, but we are glad that he and his wife Rosie will now have an opportunity to spend more time with the family and to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation.’