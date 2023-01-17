Call to bin ‘devastating’ ban on booze branding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Islay councillor says the Scottish Government’s plan to restrict alcohol advertising is an ‘Orwellian overreach’ which could ‘devastate’ the island’s distillery visitor centres.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman, who lives on the ‘Whisky Island’ of Islay, home to nine working distilleries with four more in the pipeline, said: ‘Deep in this consultation, the Scottish Government are proposing to ban any brand merchandise.

‘Any merchandise sold (hats, bags, jackets, lapel badges etc) couldn’t have the distillery’s name on it. Not only branded merchandise but also adverts, billboards and social media pages could all be affected. It’s going to be a huge issue if left to go ahead.’

Alcohol companies could face tighter restrictions on advertising ‘to reduce the appeal of alcohol and improve the nation’s health’, under new proposals set out in a consultation on the Scottish Government website until March 9.

‘With 1,245 alcohol related deaths last year we know that more needs to be done if we are to tackle Scotland’s problematic relationship with alcohol,’ the public health minister Maree Todd said. ‘Each one of these deaths is tragic and entirely preventable.’

‘We have taken a number of actions to prevent and reduce this, including our world-leading minimum unit pricing policy, the reduction of the drink-drive limit, and the multi-buy discount ban.

‘There is clear evidence that adverts which glamorise drinking can encourage young people to drink alcohol, and have a detrimental impact on those in recovery from problem alcohol use.

‘This consultation sets out a range of potential proposals to reduce and restrict alcohol marketing, including prohibiting alcohol advertising outdoors, phasing out alcohol sponsorship, and reducing the promotion of alcohol in-store.’

The measures met criticism within the industry. Whisky consultant and broker Blair Bowman tweeted: ‘In their alcohol marketing ban proposals @scotgov have claimed that all alcohol products ‘are essentially the same thing’ if you remove marketing. This ignorance is astounding. I am livid.

‘No more branded glencairn glasses. No more branded woolly hats. No more branded *anything* at distillery visitors centres.

‘In 2018, there were two millions visitors whisky distilleries in Scotland who spent over £68.3m. These are world-class visitor experiences we are talking about.’

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Donald Cameron warned that, if brought in, many of the proposals would be ‘hugely damaging’ to the sector across the area.

Mr Cameron said: ‘It’s essential as many businesses across the Highlands and Islands get involved in this as possible.

‘The benefits of the whisky sector to our part of the world are well-documented, but producers of other drinks are important economically too.

‘So many people and businesses depend directly and indirectly of this sector, and they are at risk if the wrong decisions are made.

‘Some of the suggestions set out by the Scottish Government are alarming and deluded.

‘But if enough sensible people make their feelings known, hopefully some of the more absurd detail can be consigned to the bin before they get any further.’