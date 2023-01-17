Argyll and Bute Council faces £13.8 million deficit as it prepares budget

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It has been revealed that Argyll & Bute Council will face a budget gap of more than £13.8 million for 2023-24 as it prepares to set its budget.

The council will have to find a way to balance this before their budget is set on February 23, with a gap of more than £53.3 million expected between 2023-2028.

This comes after an Accounts Commission report highlighted that many Scottish councils had to find significant savings last year, despite receiving extra funding to deal with Covid-19.

The independent body that holds councils to account found that many councils had used reserves to fill funding gaps and support essential services during 2021-22, with this likely to be replicated in 2022-23.

William Moyes, chairman of the Accounts Commission said: ‘It’s clear the financial situation of councils is increasingly fragile. Councils are having to deal with inflation, the increasingly desperate cost of living impacts and rising demands of services, whilst at the same time delivering vital day-to-day services to their communities.’

As part of Argyll and Bute Council’s preparation for the budget, a report outlining potential saving options will be submitted to a special Policy and Resources Committee this week.

The report identifies around £9 million in savings which would not affect public services and these will be shown to councillors at a meeting on Thursday January 19.

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, policy lead for Finance Services said: ‘The harsh reality is that councils just don’t have funding to do everything communities want us to. We have developed options to soften the blow as much as possible in Argyll and Bute. However, the scale of financial challenge demands more.’

The announcement of £570 million in additional funding for 2023-24 in the December budget will help the council’s financial issues to an extent, but the Accounts Commission report identified that ‘further change and reform across all councils is required to ensure longer-term financial sustainability’.

Councillor Robin Currie, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: ‘Multi-million pound funding cuts over many years mean, unfortunately, that the priority has to be on saving services we have a duty to deliver.’

Highland Council is facing a larger budget gap of £40.9 million, with calls for an emergency meeting of councillors to be held amid growing concerns about its finances and possible redundancies.

This could result in the loss of up to 500 jobs in the region, but administration leaders say they will try and avoid this at all costs.

Meanwhile, an Argyll and Bute cost saving report has disclosed that one option could mean the loss of 20 crossing patrol jobs, with this to be examined by the council at Thursday’s meeting.

The report will also include details about an option which would involve withdrawing support to parent and toddler groups, estimating that this will save the council £86 million, while not resulting in any redundancies.

Mr Moyes argues that ‘to be financially sustainable, councils must deliver savings and reduce reliance on non-recurring reserves to fill budget gaps’.

He added: ‘Councils need to focus more on service reform, alongside meaningful engagement with their communities, about what service can be provided given the financial pressures they are facing.’