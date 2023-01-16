Parents could take on crossing patrols after council cuts

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Parent and community groups could be asked to deliver safe school crossing services in Argyll and Bute after crossing patrol posts were revealed to be under scrutiny.

A council report has revealed a savings option as part of the 2023/24 budget process that would see 20 crossing patrol jobs being lost.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service previously reported that fears had been raised that the authority would suggest the savings option. The council’s ruling group has already rejected proposals to scrap school crossing patrols twice, as part of its budget for 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The report also reveals plans for an assessment of existing facilities due to a perceived drop in the number of children walking to school since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will go before a special meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee on Thursday, January 19. The council will set its budget five weeks later.

The report said the savings option would: ‘Support community and PTA groups to operate school crossing services, including assessment of use of existing facilities – anecdotally there appear to be fewer children walking to school post pandemic than pre pandemic.’

It also highlighted possible risks, which include: ‘Limited take up from parent/teacher association groups (PTA) and ability to maintain a sustained interest for PTAs to self-deliver school crossing patrollers. An alternative model, should there be limited interest from the PTAs, would be to stop [the] service.

‘A limited resource would need to be retained by the council to carry out training and ensure that a compliant and safe service is maintained.’

The report also contains details of a savings option to withdraw funding to support parent and toddler groups. It is estimated that this will save the council £86,000, but no jobs would be lost.

It said: ‘This will remove grant funding used to support running costs for a number of third sector groups across all localities. None of these groups deliver statutory services for education but do support children, young people and families.’

It added that there was a risk that: ‘The non-statutory groups and organisations may not be in a position to continue or may have to reduce services.’

Council executive director Kirsty Flanagan added in the report: ‘Services have been working over the last few months to identify a number of savings options to be considered as part of the 2023/24 budget.

‘Savings options identified to date amount to £9.443m for 2023/24 and if all agreed will assist in closing the budget gap.

‘A budget gap of £0.493m still remains and officers will continue to look for further opportunities to close the gap.’

At its last meeting in December, the committee heard of a proposal for a high level saving of £700,000 in education linked to a reduction in pupil teacher numbers.

Further work was being carried out to substantiate the saving and further detail was promised ‘in due course’.

However, the report for next week’s meeting does not contain any further information on that possible saving.