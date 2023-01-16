Long-awaited return for youth chorus

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll Youth Chorus (MAYC) can burst into song again after an enforced three-year absence – and organisers are looking for youngsters from the area to help them bring the noise.

Cathleen MacDonald, MAYC choir leader, said: ‘We are a youth choir for children from primaries 4-7 which promotes the performing arts through a love of singing.

‘We are looking for new members to take our choir from strength to strength.

‘Several former youth chorus members are now enjoying careers in music and the

dramatic arts and still show support from a distance.

‘As well as promoting the performing arts, MAYC nurtures teamwork and mutual support amongst its members, and this ethos is often commented on by members of the public during community events.

‘Youth chorus takes place on a Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, and is open to all young people from primary 4-7.

‘We will be starting back on Thursday January 26, there are no auditions – just come along and sing.

‘Spread the word and bring a friend.

‘We would also be delighted to welcome any parent helpers and interested adults who would like to get involved.

‘If you need any further information please email midargyllyouthchorus@hotmail.com or follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/youthchorus‘