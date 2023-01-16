‘Defects’ led to fatal fire at Trossachs hotel

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

‘Defects’ in working systems at a luxury Loch Lomond hotel contributed to a fire which killed two guests, an inquiry has found.

The blaze at the 136-bedroom Cameron House Hotel near Balloch, on December 18 2017, claimed the lives of a couple from London – TV producer Richard Dyson, 38, and travel journalist Simon Midgley, 32, whose work brought him to the hotel for a two-night stay.

Sheriff Thomas McCartney led a fatal accident inquiry at Paisley Sheriff Court to establish the circumstances of their deaths, and consider what steps could prevent future deaths. He concluded the cause was accidental, as a consequence of a careless act.

Early that morning the night porter, clearing a fire in the foyer of the 18th-century main building, decanted ash into a plastic bag, placed it in a concierge cupboard by reception containing kindling, newspapers and electric equipment, and closed the door around 4am. Two and a half hours later, CCTV showed smoke issuing from the cupboard.

Following a ‘pre-alarm’ at 6.39am, staff opened it and flames immediately escaped to the hallway, igniting the Christmas tree. The fire had also spread through voids and cavities, channeling fire, smoke, and fire gases throughout the old part of the hotel. Staff quickly realised they could not stop the inferno and retreated.

A full fire alarm sounded at 6.41am, when guests began evacuating, mustering on the lawn, in the cold and dark, with many barefoot and wearing night clothes. Due to the rapid spread of smoke, the guest list was left inside reception.

Above reception 30 seconds later, a family on the first floor in room seven, beside Mr Dyson’s and Mr Midgely’s room eight, saw smoke coming under the door, and through the sanitary ware in the bathroom.

Their exit via the foyer downstair was blocked by fire and heat, they tried to find a way out in the ‘dark’, ‘smoky’, ‘maze’ of corridors upstairs, heard staff calling through a door, and followed them to safety. They were ‘fortunate to escape’, the sheriff said.

Within 10 minutes the first firefighters arrived from Balloch, and rescued a family of three trapped in room 10, a floor above rooms seven and eight, using a 13.5m ladder.

While the list was retrieved, guests were relocated to the Boat House Restaurant, five minutes’ walk away, for a roll-call. It was ‘fairly chaotic’ and ‘difficult to manage’, the report said, with guests in distress, and many interruptions. Some 47 minutes after guests arrived at the boathouse, at 8.09am, it was confirmed two guests were missing, out of 214 occupying 96 rooms.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus climbed the fire escape, in nil visibility due to thick smoke, found room eight empty, then found Mr Dyson on the second floor landing, and then Mr Midgley in a passageway behind a door. Resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

A post mortem found levels of carboxyhemoglobin in both men, formed by inhaling toxic carbon monoxide produced by smoke and fire, were incompatible with life. They also had cuts on their hands.

Sheriff McCartney said: ‘After the alarm sounded, both men left room eight on the first floor and could not locate an exit route due to fire, smoke, and gases. Their attempts to exit the building ended on the second floor landing where they unsuccessfully attempted to break the window with a view to accessing clear air or attempting to exit.’

Concluding his 122-page report, Sheriff McCartney found ‘a number of defects in systems of working which contributed to the accident resulting in the deaths’, including the ‘careless’ disposal of ash, the lack of a coherent system to empty ash bins in the service area when they became full, and the ‘presence of combustibles’ in the cupboard.

The sheriff made six recommendations, including the need for hotels to have up-to-date procedures to ensure ash from open fires is removed and disposed of safely.

He said the Scottish Government should consider a requirement for sprinkler systems to be installed when historic buildings are converted to hotels.

And he called for ‘robust arrangements’ to ensure everyone is accounted for in an evacuation, and all staff have experience of evacuation drills.