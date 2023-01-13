Your pictures – January 13, 2023
Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye topped off what she described as a ‘beautiful New Year’s Day walk’ in northeast Kintyre, after capturing this image from Skipness Castle looking towards the chapel ruins in the castle grounds and beyond to Arran, with the Cowal peninsula further in the distance.
If you have any photographs you would like to share with our readers, please send them to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk