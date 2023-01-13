Thought for the Week, January 13 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

I wonder how many of your New Year’s resolutions are still on track? I gave up making any years ago as I never managed to stick to them.

January, however, is a good month to reflect on the year gone by and be grateful for the good times, sorry for the mistakes and to decide to focus on the people and situations that are healthy for us and give us life.

We are really good at setting ourselves goals that we think we need, we aren’t so good at being gentle with ourselves and allowing ourselves to be who we are and who we want to be.

Peer pressure for the young is especially difficult and too many of our young people try to fit in with the way their peers think they should be.

As we get older, we can allow society and culture to continue to force us to live in a way that is neither healthy for us or for those around us.

I believe that God gave us life, in all its fullness to be enjoyed. That doesn’t mean we won’t face trials and tribulations, we will all face many over the years. But, for me, it is how we respond to all that comes that matters.

Having people we can turn to for help, friends or family or other agencies, we must get over being embarrassed to ask for help. We are always quick to help others, aren’t we? Sometimes we need to allow others to help us.

Those others may be known or unknown to us as yet and, for Christians, Jesus is always waiting to help us, all we need to do is ask.

Reverend Lyn Peden, Minister of North Kintyre.