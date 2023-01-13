‘Santa lorry’ gets on road with Ukraine aid

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It is a big weight off their minds after almost a month of anxiously waiting.

Several tonnes, in fact.

That is because humanitarian aid is on its way to help conflict-stricken civilians in Ukraine from the heart of Mid Argyll.

Nikki Thompson from Ardrishaig, and Amanda Duffy-Brown, from Lochgilphead, of Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine, have organised the appeal since a first shipment left for the war-ravaged country in March last year.

On Wednesday they oversaw the loading of 14 pallets of canned soup and bottled water onto an HGV freshly arrived from Ukraine, at the Balfour Beatty yard in Kilmory.

Then, it was on to the Mailbox in Lochgilphead, the site of the former post office, where the lorry was loaded with more than two thousand Christmas presents – unfortunately arriving late even for the Orthodox Christian calendar Christmas occurring on January 7.

Many other pallets of further humanitarian aid included blankets, baby food, winter clothing, essential medical supplies, electricity generators and battery packs for running appliances, headtorches, and even two pool tables aimed at providing a distraction for those in rehabilitation.

Then the driver began the return route of a mammoth 3,500-mile transcontinental journey.

Nikki and Amanda told the Advertiser: ‘This is our 14th consignment and we have sent off a range of vehicle sizes.

‘We have been recommended by the Ukrainian government for providing humanitarian aid which makes it a lot easier for the aid to arrive because of the certifications we have.

‘Within an hour of the lorry arriving, people are receiving goods off it, and that is amazing.’

Nikki thanked those from further afield in Argyll for their contributions, including some delivered the day before collection day.

‘Donations have come from across Argyll; Karl Hurd from Machrihanish dropped off a generator, a brand new fuel bowser, work boots and two amazing first aid/medical kits on Tuesday.

‘This was a fantastic donation, so we thank him very much, as these are much sought after in Ukraine and will be really appreciated.

‘Karl also delivered medical supplies donated by Campbeltown Hospital, while Andrew Dodd from Kilmichael donated a lovely cot and four-way buggy, which we know will find good homes, as will the cot mattress and quilt handed in by Isabel Scott.

‘Our partners at the Scotland-Ukraine charity in Vinnytsia will distribute everything to where it is most needed.

‘In 2023 the appeal will continue but it might take a different form; we will make an announcement after having a few days to think about that.’

Amanda added: ‘We would like extend a big hug and a “thank you” to this community for their overwhelming generosity.’