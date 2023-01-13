Rest and Be Thankful diversion continues

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Traffic using the Rest and Be Thankful section of the A83 road will continue to be diverted onto the Old Military Road today and overnight.

This is due to high levels of hillside saturation and a further rainfall forecast, which is impacting the vital route for Mid Argyll and Kintyre.

Further traffic management arrangements will be determined by BEAR Scotland on Saturday January 14 and these will be subject to the outcomes of a morning inspection.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely, and a further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.’

Real time journey information is available from the Rest & Be Thankful section of the Traffic Scotland website and at the @trafficscotland twitter account.

More information on how the daily decision making is available from https://www.bearscot.com/about-bear/major-projects/a83-rest-and-be-thankful-managing-trunk-road-operation/