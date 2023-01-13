Police files – January 13, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Vandalism

Police are investigating after a red Peugeot Partner van owned by the Royal Mail had a driver’s side wing mirror kicked off and smashed, between 12pm on Saturday December 31 and 12pm on Wednesday January 4, at Charlotte Street, Port Ellen, Islay.

Police are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB00320123.

Disorder and assault



Police arrested a 23-year-old woman when they went to a house in Burns Brae, Lochgilphead at 8.25pm on Friday January 6, after the woman became abusive and shouted and swore at officers. Police officers, and ambulance staff who were also in attendance, were assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

Police were called to a report of a 20-year-old man acting abusively towards an older woman on Torr Mor Road, Tayvallich, between 7pm and 10.20pm on Thursday, January 5. The man was later arrested and is subject to a report to the procurator fiscal.