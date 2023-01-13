MAAA says: ‘come see a concert’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll Arts Association has a calendar full of concerts and a summer event lined up to welcome in 2023.

A spokesperson for the association said: ‘During the past 18 months we have brought a wide variety of music, and more, to audiences in Mid Argyll.

‘Our highlights have included a saxophone quartet (drive-in at Kilmory); piano recital in Christ Church, Lochgilphead; a jazz trio in Ardrishaig Hall; a photographic exhibition; the Scottish Dance Theatre and most recently Glasgow Phoenix Choir with Christmas music in Lochgilphead Parish Church.

Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) was started in 1983 with the aim of encouraging and promoting the arts in Mid Argyll but the benefits go beyond mere enjoyment for those attending its concerts.

‘Along with making good on your New Year resolution, you will also be benefitting your mental health and wellbeing through music,’ explained the spokesperson.

‘Yes, if you are actively involved and play an instrument or sing with a choir then the impact will be high.

‘However, by coming to a concert and experiencing live music in a friendly and welcoming way then you will be actively helping your own mental health and well-being.

‘Our concerts are competitively priced with most of our concerts ‘free’ to school pupils – there is no need to travel to Glasgow to hear performances by world-class artistes.

‘Many of our concerts are sponsored by Chamber Music Scotland through funding provided by Creative Scotland, and are held monthly between September and May.

‘Forthcoming concerts can be found on our website www.maaa.org.uk but as not everyone has internet access, so for readers these will include: The Gould Trio (woodwind); Cheryl Forbes and Gordon Cree (usually found singing on cruise ships) and Ukrainian concert pianist Anna Fedorova.

‘Finally, a new and exciting outdoor theatre event suitable for all the family will take place in July.

‘All our concerts are advertised on social media, posters and in the Advertiser, so why not “try something new” and come to one of our concerts?

‘You might be very pleasantly surprised and delighted with the new experience.

‘We look forward to welcoming you, whenever you come along.’