Leader column – January 13, 2022

As Martin Gorringe, chairperson of Mid Argyll Music Festival, says, it would certainly sound a sad note for generations of musicians who can look back on playing at the festival, and even more keenly for those committed volunteers doing their best to reintroduce the festival to the area’s musical calendar, if there was no encore to MAMF after the enforced pandemic shutdown.

Elsewhere, an impressive 14th lorry load from the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine appeal will be leaving Mid Argyll for areas affected by conflict in the Eastern European country, to be distributed from the Scotland-Ukraine charity there.

Goods arriving in Ukraine will help innocent civilians combatting the cold and doing without key winter essentials – and bringing some belated festive cheer.

The 14 lorry loads have been a great demonstration of humanitarian spirit by the people of Mid Argyll, and beyond,, from Cowal to Kintyre and the islands.

The nature of the appeal will adapt but the organisers can surely be confident of the support of the Mid Argyll and wider Argyll public in whichever form their humanitarian appeal takes in future.