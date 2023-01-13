From our Files – Friday, January 13, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, January 11 2013

Royal Burgh Post Office pair retire after 17 years

A couple from Inveraray who run the Royal Burgh Post Office will be stamping their

last letters next week as they retire after 17 years’ service.

Charles and Jill Walker, owners of Fyne Array Post Office, will send their last letters

on Monday afternoon.

Speaking about their time at the post office, Charles said it could not have been a

success without the encouragement of local people.

‘People have been so supportive and loyal and Inveraray has been a really nice town

to work in,’ he said.

The couple expanded the business to sell gifts, cards and stationery.

Jill said: ‘This has meant people have come back year after year and the support of the

community has been crucial.’

The post office has remained a vital part of the community despite so many changes

over the years.

Now, Charles and Jill plan to remain in the area to enjoy their retirement.

Charles added: ‘We really hope to stay in touch with everybody.’

Richard and Jan Burgess will run the post office from Tuesday and are moving into

the area to take on their new roles.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, January 17 2003

Tayvallich home plan favoured

Tayvallich could gain six new houses after councillors unanimously approved a

controversial planning application.

The decision was made at the conclusion of a heated public meeting at Tayvallich Village Hall, after villagers spoke both against and in favour of the homes.

The hearing had been arranged because residents were divided in their strong opinions

and councillors wanted people on both sides to have their say.

Some people objected to the houses being built on land that is not designated for

housing.

In the current local development plan the land, on the road to Carsaig, had been set

aside to be retained as an open, development-free space.

But the current plan is exhausted and it was thought important that housing be

provided while a new, more relevant, plan is developed.

Jane MacLeod of M and K MacLeod, the applicants, said: ‘There has always been a need

for smaller, affordable housing in Tayvallich.

‘Prices will be fixed at the outset.

‘These houses will be affordable.

‘We have a waiting list of young people desperate to buy homes in Tayvallich.’

Peter Slan of North Knapdale Community Council said a need for housing in the

village had not been proven.

He said: ‘We find no one sleeping on the village green, for example, there is no one

without a roof over their head.’

Mrs MacLeod explained: ‘People are living with their parents or living in rented

accommodation.’

Peter Burrell handed councillors a petition with 95 names opposing the houses. He said development should be in accordance with the local plan and that they should

wait for the new local plan instead of permitting a breach of the current one.

Other objectors fear the permission for these houses would set a precedent for even

more development in and around the village in future.

They were also concerned about the road between Carsaig and Tayvallich becoming too busy.

But Mr Andy Lees said that there were people in the village who wanted to buy a house, but every time one became available, it sold for more than £100,000. He warned that if the village was not allowed to grow, the school and the shop would close.

He said: ‘That is what these people in their big houses want. They want it to die.’

Councillors from Argyll and Bute Council Area Committee for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islay agreed unanimously that M and K MacLeod be granted permission to build the houses.

But there are further hurdles because granting such a permit would constitute a breach

of the local plan.

The area committee recommendation will have to be considered by the council’s

Public Services and Licensing Committee at their next meeting.

If this committee is satisfied then the application would pass to the Scottish Executive which has the final say.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday January 14, 1983

Stonefield Castle near Tarbert has been placed on the market

In 116 acres, with a magnificent ‘Himalayan’ garden, which is the subject of several botanical books, the 34-bedroom hotel is in prime condition with outline planning permission for 40 chalets, and opportunity for developing marina facilities and scope

for growth through international marketing. It is on offer through Robert Barry and Co

of Edinburgh.

The hotel and licensed property agents are seeking a sum in the region of £350,000.

The present owner of the castle, Mr James Scott, who has run the castle for more than

10 years, is planning to retire.

Tarbert Library opened

Tarbert’s new branch library opened on Tuesday replacing the mobile library which

only visited the town every third Thursday.

Situated in Barmore Road, it was officially opened by District Councillor Dan Johnson.

The librarian in charge will be Rosalind West who used to work for the libraries department of Perth and Kinross District Council and before that as a library assistant

in Croydon for 11 years.

Built at a cost of £30,000 the library will fill a gap in the network of Argyll and Bute District Council’s reading service covering Britain’s biggest district council with a scattered population of 64,000 in an area of 2,506 square miles with a coastline longer

than that of France and Belgium combined.

Membership is free and the library will be open three days a week for a total of 16

hours.

Mr Donald MacPhail, chairman of the council’s Tourism and Leisure and Recreation

Committee said: ‘Councillor Johnson has been working for some time to get this

library and I for one am pleased that his aim has been achieved.’

Councillor Johnson in opening the new branch library said that while the former mobile service was well operated and most welcome the new service was far superior.

He said: ‘It has long been one of my main priorities that a library be provided in Tarbert, and I am very glad that today sees the realisation.’

An extensive selection of large print books for the partially-sighted will be available

and small collections of reference and local history books will also be provided. Books on cassette tapes will also be obtainable from library headquarters for the blind or handicapped.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, January 15 1963

Air route threat

Argyll County Council will join with other Scottish councils – district, town and

county, in making a concerted protest with the government against the opening of

Scottish air services to tender by private companies.

And named to spearhead the council’s resistance at a meeting in Lochgilphead last

week was one-time Pathfinder Dr JC Macgowan, Port Ellen Islay.

He and Mr AB Jones, Kinlochleven, will attend a special meeting to be held in

Inverness on Friday.

At last week’s meeting of the council Dr Macgowan said that BEA was second to

none in the skill of their crew and the dependability and safety of their services.

‘If we lose them we may not get anything like them again,’ he warned.

Campbeltown Town Council is also supporting the move.

In a published note the council said: ‘It is considered that BEA have served Scotland

well during the last 16 years, having put a great deal of thought, planning and finance

into the existing services.

‘Furthermore, the incidence of two private companies in the last two years on Scottish

routes has shown that they are unlikely to be able to give anything like the support

supplied by British European Airways.

‘It is felt, therefore, that the proposal to open the Highlands and Islands routes to private companies can only operate to the detriment of the people concerned and to the tourist trade.’

Photograph: 1963: Sixty years on and sadly some things never change. NO_AA02_FromOurFiles 05