Fears for children’s safety if council cuts crossing patrollers

Fears have been raised that school crossing patroller posts will once again be under scrutiny when Argyll and Bute Council sets its budget next month.

A post on social media has claimed the roles are set to be part of a savings option which goes before councillors as part of the budget-setting process.

And a response has implied that if the option is accepted, school crossing patrollers will lose their posts at the end of March.

School crossing patrollers have been put forward as a savings option by the council twice before, for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years.

However, the authority’s ruling The Argyll, Lomond and Islands Group (TALIG) rejected the savings option on those two occasions. The option was not put forward in either of the next two years.

A council spokesperson said the future of services had to be considered, with a budget gap of £13.8million being faced in 2023/24. The budget will be set at a full council meeting on Thursday February 23.

An anonymous user of the Helensburgh’s Community Group Facebook page said on Monday January 9: ‘Just heard on the grapevine that the council budget cuts are coming up again and our tireless lollipop personnel are facing the chop once more. Please show your support for the safety of our children.’

A response, posted the same day, then said: ‘Yes, unfortunately that is very true. We were just told today and if it gets passed at the meeting in February they are saying it will be the end of March [the posts are removed]. Not the best amount of notice for sure.

‘It would be good to have the community behind us and as many schools backing our corner as possible. Children’s safety is worth a heck of a lot more than the measly 20-odd thousand pounds the council will save by cutting the posts.’

Many other responses to the post have also expressed concern at the implications of the crossing patrol posts being removed.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Services for communities need funding for councils. Thank you to everyone who helped us highlight the need for funding to try to save council services for Argyll and Bute.

‘Unfortunately, our budget gap remains severe – more than £13.8 million in 2023/24 alone. We must unfortunately consider the future of services that we have managed to save in previous years but do not actually have a duty to deliver.

‘Initial savings options will go to the policy and resources committee next week while we work to identify more, so that we can bridge this year’s gap.’