Community projects across Mid Argyll and Islay given new year boost

Community-led organisations across Mid Argyll and the islands have received in excess of £100,000 from the Scottish Government.

The money comes from the Rural and Island Communities Ideas into Action (RICIA) £3 million fund, which aims to encourage and support not-for-profit community groups.

Specifically the funding has gone to projects with innovative approaches to community-led local development, including work towards net zero and just transition goals, tackling rural poverty and supporting rural communities through the cost of living crisis.

In Mid Argyll, £31,500 has been given to Inspire Inveraray, to help purchase the old Inveraray Pier and bring it into community ownership, and to repair it for the use of the local community and visitors to Inveraray.

Inspire Inveraray has already raised in excess of £30,000 but needs a total of £100,000 to buy and repair the pier.

Here We Are on Loch Fyne, near Cairndow, has been given £5,000 toward the employment of a temporary development officer to undertake early-stage development work on a community-led affordable housing initiative for an identified site at the head of Loch Fyne.

Tarbert’s Templar Arts and Leisure Centre Trust has been awarded £4,440 to appoint a short-term project worker to establish or strengthen creative and cultural collaborations with partner organisations in rural Argyll and create an art pack which will be specifically designed to be used for these interactions.

Although one of the smaller grants, the £1,133 given to Achnamara Community Trust will have a big impact on the community.

Shed-na-Mara is a former forestry building, owned by the community, beside the recently modernised Achnamara village hall.

It was used over the last four years for building a community rowing skiff but now will be used as a repair and project shed to bring people together from Achnamara and surrounding area.

The £1,133 grant will be spent on installing an electrical system for power and lighting by a local electrician who has volunteered his time free of charge.

Shed members will work on projects such as wood working, bike repair and upcycling, learning from a wide range of other members’ technical skills and professions.

On Islay, two major projects, by South Islay Development and Islay Energy Trust, have received significant boosts with £37,859 and £31,451 grants respectively.

South Islay Development is looking to install two electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the Port Ellen playing fields, to help with the demand for EV charging points on Islay.

Meanwhile, Islay Energy Trust is using its grant to encourage domestic households to make energy efficiency improvements and decarbonise by offering free or discounted Energy Performance Certificate assessments and also train more local people in renewables installation – to build a pool of skilled on-island contractors.

Islay and Jura Community Enterprises Limited also received funding of £6,030 to employ a project co-ordinator at Mactaggart Youth and Family Outreach Services to provide locally-based person-centred help for parents to address barriers to work, community learning and parent support sessions, financial capability training and Digital Connectivity sessions.

The funding is being delivered in partnership between the Scottish Government and Inspiring Scotland.

‘We are working to ensure local communities are empowered to tackle local challenges,’ said Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon MSP.

‘This investment comes at a critical time for our rural and island communities, who are disproportionately impacted by the cost of living crisis compared to the rest of the country.

‘I wish all the successful community groups well as they now look to take forward these projects and make a positive difference to their local areas.’

Inspiring Scotland CEO Celia Tennant said: ‘We’re delighted to continue to support the Scottish Government to deliver the Rural and Islands Communities Ideas into Action Fund.

‘We know local, grassroots groups are best placed to respond to the needs and opportunities most important to their communities. ‘

The Rural and Island Communities Ideas into Action fund forms the second tranche of the £11.6 million invested in Community Led Local Development in 2022/23.