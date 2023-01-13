Bid to save protected beavers launched

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An urgent bid to save protected beavers has been launched by a Highland MSP and a leading wildlife charity.

Scottish Greens MSP Ariane Burgess and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Scotland want to prevent beavers from being illegally shot and killed.

The regional MSP for the Highlands and Islands has secured cross party backing for a motion she lodged at Holyrood in December that aims to create new safe havens.

This would be part of a significant relocation programme which would protect beaver families in an effort to enhance biodiversity.

It follows the reintroduction of beavers in the Knapdale area of Kintyre between 2009 and 2014.

These were the first beavers to live in the wild in Scotland in more than 400 years and they produced 14 kits, attracting many visitors to the area.

Ms Burgess, the Scottish Environment LINK’s Beaver Champion, said: ‘Beavers are protected species yet are still being shot and killed, rather than relocated, if they are perceived to be damaging to farms or infrastructure.

‘Protecting more beavers through relocation will help Scotland play its part in the newly-agreed UN target to protect at least 30 per cent of the world’s land and sea by 2030.

‘My motion encourages public bodies and wildlife charities to do all they can to make new sites available for beaver relocations to enable more beavers to be moved to safety more quickly in the new year.’

She added: ‘They are vital ‘ecosystem engineers’ who create habitat for other species, bolstering local wildlife. They also provide important ‘ecosystem services’ for humans, including ground water storage and flood prevention.’

The motion also praised the relocation of a beaver family from Tayside to Loch Lomond National Nature Reserve, but recognises a cultural change is needed to normalise relocation over shooting beavers that are unwanted in certain areas.