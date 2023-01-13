Announcements – January 13, 2023

DEATHS

CIARELLA – Peacefully at his home on January 5, 2023, Peter aged 101, dear husband of the late Anne, beloved father of Margaret and the late Nicholas, loving Papa of Cara and Paul and proud Great-Papa of Patrick. Funeral Service was held at St. Margaret’s Lochgilphead on Thursday, January 12, 2023, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. R.I.P.

CRAWFORD – On January 3, 2023, peacefully at Morlich House Care Home, Edinburgh, Phyllis Patricia Sandeman Crawford, née Baxter, formerly of Brenchoille Farm, Furnace, in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Duncan Crawford and much loved mother of Jane, Duncan, Mairi, Colin and Ernie and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service at Cumlodden Parish Church, Furnace, on Wednesday, January 18 at 12 noon, thereafter to Kileven Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cumlodden Church.

JOHNSON – On January 8, 2023, peacefully at home, Margaret McKinnon Johnson née McDougall, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late Dan Johnson and the late Dugald MacFarlane, much loved mother of Malcolm and the late Alastair and a dear aunt of the family. A private funeral service will take place at Cardross Crematorium, followed by a memorial service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Saturday, January 28 at 12noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

LAFFERTY – Peacefully at home, on December 29, 2022, Teddy Lafferty in his 89th year, 57 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown. Dearly beloved son of the late Teddy and Bella, a much loved brother, uncle and friend to many.

MACAULAY – (Rosyth, originally Campbeltown, Argyll). On December 23, 2022, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Duncan Alasdair MacAulay passed away at age 74. Much loved by brother Gordon and family (Mary, and sons John-Alasdair, Sandy and Calum). Formerly with the 1st Battalion Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders for 40 years (known as “Muggie”) and an avid golfer known to his buddies as the “Couch”. Funeral to be held at Dunfermline Crematorium (KY11 8QR) on Saturday, January 28 at 1100 hrs.

MCGUIRE – Suddenly but peacefully with her family by her side, on December 29, 2022, Elizabeth McGuire née Stewart, in her 84th year, 2 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Alexander (Sandy) McGuire, loving mum of Stewart, Eileen, Margaret and Sandra, a beloved mother-in-law, much loved gran of Kirsty and Sandy and a loving sister of Catherine and the late Margaret.

MUNRO – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on January 4, 2023, Elizabeth McGeachy Durnan, in her 87th year, formerly of Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Toby Munro, loving mum of Bobby and the late Neil and a much loved nanny and great-nanny.

RICHARDSON – Peacefully at home, with family by her side, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, Heather, beloved daughter of Jane and the late Nigel, much loved sister to Colette, Hazel and David and partner to Paul. The funeral service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, January 26 at 2.15 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

SMITH – Peacefully at home, 67 Dalaruan Street, Campbeltown, on January 5, 2023, Yvonne Smith, in her 75th year, dearly beloved partner of Gerry Boylan, much loved mum of Donna, David, Craig and Michael and a loving nan. Yvonne’s funeral will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow. thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Church at 11.30 a.m. travelling up Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Yvonne along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer’s Scotland.

STONE – Suddenly at home in Dunoon, with family by his side on Sunday, December 4, 2022, Stewart Kristofer, aged 25, loving son to Kay and David and a devoted brother to Keri. Sadly missed. A private funeral was held on December 22, 2022 at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium.

WALKER – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on December 29, 2022, Annette Muir Todd, in her 85th year, formerly of Kintyre Gardens, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Neil Walker, loving mum of Raymond and Neil and loving granny of Shaun and Julie.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACKINNON – The family of the late Alex MacKinnon would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their kind messages of condolence and touching tributes. Thanks to all emergency services involved. Grateful thanks to the Rev Steve Fulcher for an uplifting and comforting service, to Kenneth Blair and staff for their professional service and guidance, to David McEwan and Alex McAlister for the beautiful and fitting music, The Village Hall and Argyll Bakeries for the venue and purvey. The retiral collection realised the sum of £1246.85 for the RSABI – Argyll Locality, thank you to everyone who donated.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of Kenneth, died January 14, 2006.

We miss you so much and wish you were still here by our side.

Love Mum and Dad xx

CAMPBELL – In memory of my dear brother (Kenneth), who was taken from us on January 14, 2006.

My brother, my friend, thinking of you every day.

Missing you.

– David and Anne xx

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of my dear husband Duncan, who was tragically taken from me on January 18, 2018.

You are not forgotten, my love nor will you ever be – As long as life and memory last your soul will live in me.

– Love you, always and forever Dawn.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our Dad Duncan, who was tragically taken from us on January 18, 2018.

His smile has gone forever and his hand we cannot touch – We have so many memories of a Dad we loved so much.

– Lots of love, Your Boys, John and Campbell.

MACDOUGALL – Treasured memories of our son-in-law Duncan, taken from us as the result of a tragic accident on January 18, 2018.

Sad are the hearts that loved you,

Sad are the tears that fall,

But living our lives without you,

Is the saddest part of all.

Loved and remembered always.

– Lachie and Moira.

MCFARLANE – In loving memory of a dear husband, father and Grampa John, who fell asleep on January 12, 2021.

In our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Mhairi, Liz and grandsons.

NORRIS – In loving memory of Sandra, who passed away on January 16, 2022

Mum it’s been a year since you have gone

The pain in our hearts still lingers on

A silent wish, a silent tear

Always wishing you were here

– From Lilibet, Joan, Kenneth, Cameron, Lesley, Jason and Karen, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.