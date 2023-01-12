Tayvallich hall welcomes story telling theatre
Tayvallich Village Hall is welcoming its first theatrical visit of 2023 on January 21.
Tickbox is a vibrant piece of story telling theatre, moving and full of humour.
Written and performed by Lubna Kerr, actor and stand-up comedian, she tells the autobiographical story of her mum’s arrival from Pakistan to 1960s Glasgow.
The production is directed by Jonny McKnight with support from the Touring Network.
The show includes a selection of south Asian sweets to get the audience in the mood.
The show starts at 7pm on January 21 and all are welcome – tickets can be bought on the door.