Remembering loved ones with a festive note

The railings outside Lochgilphead parish Church were festooned with baubles over the Christmas period.

Thanks to an invitation by the church to people in the community, more than 70 baubles and ribbons were attached to the fencing in memory of oved ones who had passed away.

‘It was good that so many people took the opportunity of using this simple act in order to obtain some small comfort in what could be a dark time for them,’ said session clerk Ian Davidson.

‘The baubles and ribbons featured in our service on Sunday January 8 and each person, named and unnamed, were held in our prayers and with a minute’s silence during the service.’

He added: ‘If folk wish to have their baubles back, they can be collected from the Church hall, when it is open as a Warm Space on the next two Fridays (January 13 and 20) between 11am and 2pm.’