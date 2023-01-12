Red Star on cloud nine after dominant display

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Port Glasgow OBU 0 – Lochgilphead Red Star 9

It was plain sailing for Lochgilphead Red Star on their travels to Inverclyde last Saturday as they racked up a nine-goal haul without reply away to Port Glasgow OBU.

Played at the Parklea playing fields, OBU were no match for the ferocity in attack of both Ciaran McPhie and Stuart MacLean, who helped themselves to four goals each in a thoroughly dominant team display from the SAFL Premier Division’s form side, who have now won eight out of nine league matches played this season.

Despite missing Keir Whitefield, Coll McCallum and Craig Aitken, manager Colin Weir was delighted to have Kyle Selfridge and Stuart MacLean back from injury and was able to name a travelling squad of 17.

Red Star had not played or trained for the best part of a month, however, there were few signs of rustiness as the Lochgilphead side took the lead after 12 minutes when Ryan Caskie found attacking left back Joseph Harper in the box and Harper finished with an excellent right foot effort into the bottom corner.

OBU tried to frustrate Star but their resistance was broken again soon after, this time Andy Weir provided the cross which found the returning Stuart MacLean who beat the keeper with a fine header at the back post.

The Star front three of MacLean, McPhie and Ryan Caskie were causing all sorts of problems with their movement and Stuart MacLean grabbed his second and Star’s third when he was found by McPhie in the box and beating the keeper with a low shot.

It didn’t take long for McPhie to get in on the act as once again his trickery proved too much for OBU to handle and he opened his scoring account for the day.

Star added a fifth before the break as Stuart MacLean completed his hat trick after a quick free kick caught the OBU defence sleeping and the Lochgilphead side took a comfortable lead into the break.

The comfortable lead allowed the Star management to make several changes during the game.

Craig Millar came on early in the second half to make his senior Red star debut, impressing wide on the left.

There was no let up in performance as Star hammered in another four goals in the second half.

It was McPhie and MacLean on target in the second half again as the former completed a second-half hat-trick to take his tally to 24 for the season, and Stuart MacLean helping himself to a fourth goal of the day for the second time this season to round off a nine-goal win.

The only negative on the day for Star was Lee MacLean coming off injured at half time which leaves him a huge doubt for tomorrow’s fixture.

On Saturday the RJD Brickwork-sponsored Star welcome Baljaffray AFC to the Joint Campus for their latest league fixture.

Kick off is 1pm.

This proved to be a tricky fixture for Star last season, when the teams shared a 3-3 draw in Lochgilphead, before Star edged the return game 3-2 in Clydebank.