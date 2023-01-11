Cowal cops keep speeds in check
Police on the west of Cowal sent a road safety message to early New Year traffic using the roads there, by carrying out speed checks in Tighnabruaich.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Officers from the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire police division have been listening to your concerns and carried out speed checks in Tighnabruaich.
‘This also included checking everyone had a valid MOT and insurance policy, to keep everyone using our roads safe.’