Cowal cops keep speeds in check

Police were busy carrying out road safety inspections and speed checks around New Year time at Tighnabruaich.

Police on the west of Cowal sent a road safety message to early New Year traffic using the roads there, by carrying out speed checks in Tighnabruaich.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Officers from the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire police division have been listening to your concerns and carried out speed checks in Tighnabruaich.

‘This also included checking everyone had a valid MOT and insurance policy, to keep everyone using our roads safe.’

 