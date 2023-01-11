CalMac fund applications last call

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The deadline for charities and local groups to apply to the CalMac Community Fund has been extended.

Organisations working across the ferry operator’s network to tackle social isolation, poverty, improve wellbeing or offering community transport have until January 13 to apply for up to £2,000.

Since its launch in 2019, the CalMac Community Fund has supported 217 groups and more than 11,000 people.

Gordon McKillop, CalMac’s corporate social responsibility manager, said: ‘We have already made awards to some excellent projects recently, including Tarbert Soup Group which benefits 50 people each week at its lunch club and foodbank, and Iona Village Hall, to offer islanders there a heated space to meet during winter and reducing isolation.

‘We want to hear from groups that are benefiting lives in our network and welcome applications for up to £2,000 until 5pm on Friday.’

Readers with community groups in mind can guide them to apply via the CalMac Community Fund page on the ferry operator’s website, or search online for ‘CalMac Community Fund’.