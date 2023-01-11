Accordion and fiddle club’s December meeting

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A good crowd turned out at the Inveraray Inn for December’s Inveraray Accordion and Fiddle Club session.

Roddy MacDiarmid, club chairperson, welcomed everyone and paid tribute to Alex MacKinnon from Carradale, who passed away recently.

Alex was a regular supporter of the club for many years and made the long journey up for a tune on his button box.

The thoughts of the club were extended to his family.

Supporting players were: Fyne Folk, with Jake MacKay, Sally Hall and Alex

John MacLeod on fiddle and Agnes Liddell on keyboard; Jake and Agnes on

‘moothie’ and keyboard; Willie Buchanan, on accordion, who made up a quintet

with Hector, Kevin, Agnes and Jake; and Joe Campbell, accompanied by Agnes, on

moothie. All their selections were much enjoyed.

Playing for the first time at the club, Katy MacLeod, granddaughter of Alex

John MacLeod, brought her clarinet along and delighted the audience with

some lovely festive tunes.

Guest artists were the Craig McFadyen Trio, with Craig on lead accordion, Dad

Hector on second accordion and Kevin McGlynn on drums.

The audience was treated to an excellent selection of pipe marches – various tempos – and a lovely selection of all the well-known Gaelic waltzes with some jigs and polkas

thrown in for good measure.

Chairman Roddy thanked all the local players and the guest artists for a very

enjoyable evening.

To start the New Year off with a bang, the club was due to welcome back another popular Argyll band, the Ross MacPherson Trio, for its January session last weekend.