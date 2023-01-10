Primary one registration
Parents of children who turn five between 1 March 1 2023 and 28 February 28 2024 can now register their child for primary school from Monday 16 January 2023.
This year’s primary one registration will take place online via the Argyll and Bute Council website.
To register a child for this year’s intake, or for further information, including how to make a placing request, and how to request early entry to primary school, visit: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/education-and-learning/placing-your-child-school
If anyone is unable to access the online registration form, they should call their local school the week beginning January16 2023.