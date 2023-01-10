Pocket a prize in garden design

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has launched the 2023 edition of the Pocket Garden Design Competition.

In partnership with Garden for Life Forum, the charity is calling on budding garden designers from schools across Scotland.

Following the great success of the competition and fantastic online showcase and vote in 2022, this year the charity are inviting secondary, primary and nursery pupils to design a colourful and sustainable garden.

The designers of the best entries will be invited to build and grow their garden at school before filming or photographing it to be displayed as part of an online interactive garden in June.

Last year, the charity received 340 entries to the competition with the work of 45 finalists being displayed in a digital showcase.

Entrants this year should reflect the interlinked themes of A Garden of Celebration, One Planet Picnic and Wildlife Gardening.

All types and styles of celebration are welcome from colourful fiesta to proud memorial.

The celebration theme could be inspired by a national event such as the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III or more personal connections to inspiring people or local events.

Pocket Garden Design Competition aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four, Learning for Sustainability and is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful as part of its Climate Action Schools framework.

It gives pupils and educators a creative focus for learning for sustainability, STEM skills, and the Curriculum for Excellence.

Eve Keepax, education and learning officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: ‘We’re really excited to be able to announce our Pocket Garden Design Competition for 2023.

‘ The theme of celebration gives schools a chance to show what they value, are grateful for or what they admire.

‘It could be the achievement of a national figure or the everyday kindness of a local person.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing designs from schools across the country that help to make 2023 a year full of celebration.

‘What or who will your pupils want to celebrate in their garden design?’

Designs must be submitted no later than 5pm on February 22 2023 to oneplanetpicnic@keepscotlandbeautiful.org.

Further information and inspiration from past years can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/pocketgarden